Indian professionals in UAE earn three times more than peers back home

Abu Dhabi: Indian professionals with expertise in technology and digital roles are increasingly eyeing opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where monthly salaries for experienced talent can reach up to Dirham 45,000 (Rs 10,56,555), according to India-based talent solutions firm Careernet Group.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Careernet’s co-founder and CEO, Anshuman Das, said professionals in mid- to senior-level positions can earn two to three times more in the UAE compared to India. He added that the appeal goes beyond salaries — tax-free income, quality healthcare, housing benefits, and long-term career growth are also drawing talent to the region.

Also Read GTA V, GTA Online now available in Saudi Arabia and UAE

The UAE’s ongoing investment in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, and Web3 technologies is fuelling demand for specialised talent. Professionals with start-up or consultancy backgrounds are especially sought after for their adaptability in fast-changing business environments.

To reflect these market shifts, Careernet recently announced the launch of its Middle East operations, establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai. The move follows the company’s expansion into the United States via its executive search arm, Longhouse.

In an official statement, Das noted, “The Middle Eastern region is a rapidly evolving talent hub, and we see it not just as a market but as a strategic focus in our long-term growth vision. We have supported UAE-headquartered companies with their India hiring for many years and are now strengthening that relationship with an on-ground presence in the region.”

Also Read Renowned Indian doctor passes away in Dubai, tributes pour in

Market trends and salary benchmarks

These hiring trends are reflected in recent compensation and skills data:

According to the 2025 UAE Salary Guide, data scientists and machine learning engineers can earn between Dh 35,000 (Rs 8,21,765) and Dh 60,000 (Rs 14,08,741) per month.

Cloud engineers and AI specialists are also in high demand.

A LinkedIn insights report points to growing skills gaps in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure, with employers prioritising expertise in Python, AWS, and multilingual NLP technologies.

As the UAE positions itself as a global innovation hub, the demand for highly skilled talent — particularly from India — is expected to grow across sectors.