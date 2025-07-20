GTA V, GTA Online now available in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Twelve years after its initial global release, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) and its online multiplayer counterpart GTA Online have officially launched in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The launch took place on Thursday, July 17, following regulatory approval under newly implemented age-rating guidelines.

Although never officially “banned,” the games were effectively blocked due to strict media regulations surrounding mature content. The restrictions—initially imposed over depictions of violence, drug use, sexual themes, and criminal activity—were lifted after both countries granted the titles a 21+ classification.

The official release spans PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, available in both digital and physical formats.

The announcement was made via PlayStation Arabia’s X account, inviting players to “experience the ultimate entertainment,” and marking a historic moment for Gulf-based fans who have waited over a decade for a legal release.

عِش تجربة الترفيه الهائلة مع Grand Theft Auto V وGrand Theft Auto Online المصنفة +21 في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.



متوفرة في 17 يوليو على PlayStation 5. pic.twitter.com/52S3VEURJK — PlayStation Arabia (@PlayStation_ME) July 3, 2025

While the core gameplay remains unchanged, casino and gambling features in GTA Online have been disabled to comply with local legal and cultural norms.

The release also coincides with a new distribution agreement between Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, and Saudi-based Advanced Initiative Company, which will manage the rollout of all upcoming Take-Two titles in the region.

This development could pave the way for GTA VI to see a simultaneous Gulf release when it launches globally on May 26, 2026—pending final approvals.