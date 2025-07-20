GTA V, GTA Online now available in Saudi Arabia and UAE

The launch took place following regulatory approval under newly implemented age-rating guidelines.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th July 2025 5:37 pm IST
Promotional artwork for Grand Theft Auto Online featuring a collage of action scenes including characters with weapons, vehicles, jet fighters, motorcycles, boats, and helicopters. The title
Promotional art for GTA Online featuring action-packed scenes and characters. Photo: X

Twelve years after its initial global release, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) and its online multiplayer counterpart GTA Online have officially launched in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The launch took place on Thursday, July 17, following regulatory approval under newly implemented age-rating guidelines.

Although never officially “banned,” the games were effectively blocked due to strict media regulations surrounding mature content. The restrictions—initially imposed over depictions of violence, drug use, sexual themes, and criminal activity—were lifted after both countries granted the titles a 21+ classification.

MS Creative School

The official release spans PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, available in both digital and physical formats.

The announcement was made via PlayStation Arabia’s X account, inviting players to “experience the ultimate entertainment,” and marking a historic moment for Gulf-based fans who have waited over a decade for a legal release.

While the core gameplay remains unchanged, casino and gambling features in GTA Online have been disabled to comply with local legal and cultural norms.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The release also coincides with a new distribution agreement between Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, and Saudi-based Advanced Initiative Company, which will manage the rollout of all upcoming Take-Two titles in the region.

This development could pave the way for GTA VI to see a simultaneous Gulf release when it launches globally on May 26, 2026—pending final approvals.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th July 2025 5:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button