GTA 6 costs more than the World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa

Hyderabad: Video games today are more than just fun—they’re a big part of entertainment worldwide. People stream them, watch trailers like movie premieres, and line up to play the next big thing. One game that always grabs attention is Grand Theft Auto (GTA). It’s known for huge open worlds, wild missions, and crazy freedom.

Back in 2013, GTA 5 became a global hit, earning over $1 billion in just three days! Since then, fans have been waiting for the next chapter—GTA 6—and now, the wait is almost over.

A Game That Took Longer Than a Skyscraper?

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai—the world’s tallest building—was built in just 6 years and cost Rs. 12,694.58 crore ($1.5 billion). But GTA 6? It’s been in the works for 13 years and could cost Rs. 16,926.10 crore ($2 billion)! Yes, a video game might cost more than a real skyscraper.

Why So Expensive?

The $2 billion number came from a hacker leak and includes everything—making the game, advertising, and future updates. Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed it, but if true, GTA 6 would be the most expensive game ever.

What’s in the Game?

Rockstar is known for doing things big. The game is expected to have a huge, realistic world, smarter characters, better graphics, and more details than ever before. Some people think it might cost around $100 to buy.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

Believe it or not, experts say GTA 6 could make all that money back in just one day. That would be the biggest launch in entertainment history!