India plays key role in building GTA 6—Did you know?

Hyderabad: Fans all over the world, including India, are super excited about GTA 6. The first and second trailers have made everyone even more eager. People are sharing updates, guessing the story, and waiting for the day they can finally play the game. GTA has always been a popular game series, and this one might be the biggest yet.

Rockstar’s Biggest Team Ever

For the first time, all 10 Rockstar studios around the world are working together on one game. GTA 6 is said to be the most advanced and detailed game Rockstar has ever made. A total of 5,934 developers are working on it!

Here is the number of developers in each studio:

Rockstar India: 1,615

Rockstar North: 1,285

Rockstar Lincoln: 910

Rockstar New York: 750

Rockstar San Diego: 548

Rockstar Toronto: 267

Rockstar Leeds: 176

Rockstar New England: 143

Rockstar London: 122

Rockstar Dundee: 113

India Has the Most Developers in GTA 6

Yes, it’s true! Rockstar India has the highest number of developers working on GTA 6. They are mainly building the Vice Beach area of the game. Indian developers also worked on Red Dead Redemption II, creating the animal life system, which was loved by fans.

GTA 6 is the first title in the series to be primarily developed by all Rockstar Games studios not just Rockstar North, with an estimated 6,000 developers across 10 studios worldwide.



It’s gonna be worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/DlqGR4uaau — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 4, 2025

At first, GTA 6 was going to release in late 2025. But now, Rockstar Games has said it will come out on May 26, 2026. The developers said they need more time to make the game perfect. Many fans felt sad about the delay, but they also know that a great game takes time.

So, when you play GTA 6 and walk around Vice Beach, remember—some of the best parts were made in India. That’s something to be proud of!