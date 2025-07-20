Renowned Indian doctor passes away in Dubai, tributes pour in

Dubai: Dr Anwar Sadath, a renowned Indian orthopedic surgeon based in Dubai, passed away on Friday, July 18. He was 49.

According to reports, he experienced physical discomfort during his routine morning exercise and collapsed, resulting in his sudden demise.

Originally from Kerala, India, Dr Sadath was affiliated with Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital and the Aster DM Healthcare group. With 18 years of medical experience, he was highly regarded for his expertise in sports injuries, adult trauma surgery, and fracture management.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Hundreds have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the doctor, widely admired not only for his clinical excellence but also for his compassionate care.

Indian international handball player Vipin Kumar, who had been under Dr Sadath’s care for many years, shared on Instagram, “Grateful beyond words to Dr Anwar Sadath — one of the trusted hands who guided me through my recovery ahead of the World Masters Games. His swift diagnosis, calming presence, and patient-first approach gave me strength when I needed it most. Over the years, I’ve relied on him through various injuries — each time, his clarity and compassion stood out. Thank you, doctor, for care that healed beyond medicine.”

Other tributes have echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Dr Sadath’s exceptional medical care and compassionate nature.

One patient wrote,”Such sad news… we had been under his care for years. Beyond his knowledge, he had a motivating and positive spirit that encouraged us to lead healthier lives. Gone too soon — a tremendous loss to the medical community.”

Another user commented,”One of the finest orthopaedic doctors I’ve ever met. Very understanding, approachable, and incredibly knowledgeable. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Ameen.”

A more recent visitor shared,”Just a month ago, I saw him for pain in my hand. He explained the exercises I needed with patience and kindness. A humble and cooperative person. May Allah have mercy on him and grant his family strength during this time.”

A long-time patient added, “My wife and I consulted him two months ago. His approach stood out — no medicines, no painkillers, just guided exercises. He personally demonstrated each movement and encouraged follow-up. He welcomed patients himself, issued consultation slips by hand, and always had unmatched energy. We’ve lost more than a doctor — we’ve lost a true healer.”