Inside Sania Mirza’s farewell party in Hyderabad [Photos]

Hyderabad: The farewell bash of Sania Mirza, the tennis sensation, was a grand affair that witnessed the presence of many celebrities, sports personalities, cricketers, actors, and actresses. The party was held at Trident Hotel in Hitec City.

The red carpet was graced by the likes of AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, P. Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Birla, and many more. The event was a fitting tribute to the tennis star who had been an inspiration to millions of people across the world. Sania Mirza’s contribution to the world of tennis will always be remembered, and her farewell bash was a befitting celebration of her illustrious career. Check out photos here.

Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza with parents

AR Rahman

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Farah Khan

Sajid Khan

Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Irfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig and children

Ananya Birla

Mahesh Babu and AR Rahman (Instagram)

Sania Mirza and AR Rahman (Instagram)