Inside Sania Mirza’s farewell party in Hyderabad [Photos]

Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye as she played the farewell match in her hometown at LB Stadium in Hyderabad

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th March 2023 12:24 pm IST
AR Rahman, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: The farewell bash of Sania Mirza, the tennis sensation, was a grand affair that witnessed the presence of many celebrities, sports personalities, cricketers, actors, and actresses. The party was held at Trident Hotel in Hitec City.

The red carpet was graced by the likes of AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, P. Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Birla, and many more. The event was a fitting tribute to the tennis star who had been an inspiration to millions of people across the world. Sania Mirza’s contribution to the world of tennis will always be remembered, and her farewell bash was a befitting celebration of her illustrious career. Check out photos here.

Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza with parents
AR Rahman
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Farah Khan
Sajid Khan
Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar
Irfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig and children
Ananya Birla
Mahesh Babu and AR Rahman (Instagram)
Sania Mirza and AR Rahman (Instagram)
Huma Qureshi

