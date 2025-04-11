Instagram DM to marriage: US-India love story goes viral

Hyderabad: Long-distance love stories are always heartwarming. They show us that even with oceans and time zones in between, love can still grow strong. Jaclyn and Chandan’s story is one such sweet reminder that when hearts connect, distance doesn’t matter. Their journey from a simple message on Instagram to a real-life relationship proves that love truly wins—even from thousands of miles away.

How It All Began

Jaclyn, a photographer from Texas, and Chandan, a man from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, met on Instagram. It started with a casual “hi” in the comment section. Soon, they were talking every day, sharing their lives through video calls, and forming a deep bond.

Love After Loss

In 2021, Jaclyn lost everything in a wildfire. She also went through a painful separation and was struggling emotionally. During her hardest times, she prayed for strength and love. That’s when Chandan entered her life—a kind, faith-driven man who shared her love for photography, music, and God.

Breaking Barriers

Chandan is nine years younger than Jaclyn and lives a very different life in rural India. But their connection broke through all barriers—age, culture, and distance. After eight months of talking online, Jaclyn and her mom flew 14,800 km to India to finally meet him.

Their First Meeting

The moment they met in person was filled with joy and emotion. Jaclyn shared a video online, saying, “14 months together and ready for a BIG new chapter.” Their story quickly touched hearts all over the world.

Now, the couple runs a YouTube channel to share their journey. Jaclyn and Chandan’s story proves that true love knows no limits—and even long-distance love can end in happily ever after.