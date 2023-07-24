Intense thundershowers hit Hyderabad, traffic affected

Hyderabad: After a couple of days of a relatively calmer sky, the city was hit by intense thundershowers in the evening leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas.
The authorities urged the public in the GHMC region to avoid unnecessary travel and step outdoors only if essential.
“*Heavy rain alert with thunderstorms* The public in GHMC Hyderabad areas are requested to avoid unnecessary travel and step outdoors only if essential. Drf teams are alert, and in case of any emergency, citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance,” a tweet from GHMC’s Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) said.
Traffic affected
Due to the heavy rain, the movement of vehicles on the road was affected in many areas like Panjagutta, Saifabad, Malakpet, Chadergat, and Banjara Hills.
Citizens online have posted several videos and photographs of rain in their areas showing heavy flow of water and waterlogging.