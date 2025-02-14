Interruption to water supply in parts of Hyderabad on Feb 17

Hyderabad: Several areas across Hyderabad are preparing for a temporary disruption in their water supply as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced essential maintenance work on the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 pipeline.

The interruption is scheduled to last for 24 hours, beginning at 6:00 AM on Monday, February 17th, and concluding at 6:00 am on Tuesday, February 18th.

The HMWSSB stated that the maintenance involves the installation of critical 900 mm diameter valves at the Kondapaka Pumping Station. These upgrades are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of the city’s water supply network.

The following localities are expected to experience a complete cessation of water supply:

O&M Division-6: S.R. Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar.

O&M Division-9: Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Bharat Nagar, Moti Nagar, Gayatrinagar, Baba Nagar, KPHB, Balaji Nagar, Hasmatpet.

O&M Division-12: Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Shapoor Nagar, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Adarsh Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Ushodaya.

O&M Division-13: Alwal, Father Balaiah Nagar, Venkatapuram, Machabollaram, Defence Colony, Vajpayee Nagar, Yapral, Chanakyapuri, Gautam Nagar, Sainathapuram.

O&M Division-14: Cherlapally, Saibaba Nagar, Radhika.

O&M Division-15: Kondapur, Doyens, Madhapur (in select areas).

O&M Division-17: Hafeezpet, Miyapur.

O&M Division-21: Kompally, Gundla Pochampally, Tumkunta, Jawahar Nagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram.

O&M Division-22: Nizampet, Bachupally, Pragati Nagar, Gandi Maisamma, Tellapur, Bollaram.

Transmission Division-4: MES, Trishul Lines, Gunrock, Hakimpet Air Force, Secunderabad Cantonment, Bibinagar AIIMS.

Rural Water Supply (RWS) Off-take Areas: Pragnapur (Gajwel), Aler (Bhuvanagiri), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shamirpet).

HMWSSB officials are advising residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water to meet their needs during the 24-hour period.

They are also urging citizens to use water judiciously in the days leading up to the maintenance and during the interruption to conserve resources.