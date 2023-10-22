iPhone’s Crash Detection feature saves couple in car accident: Report

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 6:11 pm IST
San Francisco: Apple’s Crash Detection feature, which the tech giant introduced with the iPhone 14, has helped a couple driving a BMW in a recent car accident, the media reported.

According to the driver of the BMW E92, a BMW E90 driver pulled out in front of them after they rounded a corner.

Fortunately, the couple escaped the accident with only minor injuries, thanks to Apple’s Crash Detection system’s quick response.

“Got into my first car crash as a passenger, and medics were surprised we walked away with only a few fractures. Thank you to the Apple SOS feature for calling 911 as i was in a state where I couldn’t, and notifying my emergency contacts of the situation,” wrote the passenger on Reddit.

Crash Detection is compatible with the iPhone 14 and later, the Apple Watch Series 8 and later, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra or later. In August, the Crash Detection feature helped a severely injured driver following an accident, by alerting first responders. The accident happened on August 5 in the Grey Highlands, on Road 130 southwest of Highway 10, in Ontario, US. Driver Hannah Ralph’s iPhone contacted both emergency responders and her emergency contacts, including friend Grace Workman-Porecki, reports AppleInsider.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
