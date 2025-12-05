Iran Consulate to hold free Farsi classes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced a new round of applications for its free of cost Persian language classes in Hyderabad.

Building on the continued interest and success of previous sessions, registrations are now open for the next batch of Persian (Farsi) language classes. These classes aim to promote cultural and linguistic understanding by providing in-depth lessons in Farsi, taught by a native instructor. The program is offered free of charge, providing an opportunity for participants to develop their language skills and explore Persian culture.

The deadline for students to complete their class registrations is December 13, giving them a week to apply.

Where to register

Interested applicants can email shabnamradmam@gmail.com by December 13. After a thorough selection process, the shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview.

Upon completing the Persian language classes, students will receive certificates. The consulate has conducted two successful batches so far, one in September 2024 and the most recent in May 2025.