Iran says deal possible through indirect talks with US

Araghchi said Iran’s uranium enrichment will continue, adding that what war couldn’t achieve, politics cannot either.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2025 12:01 pm IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran is not interested in direct negotiations with Washington, but an agreement can be reached through indirect talks. 

In an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera released Saturday, Araghchi expressed Iran’s readiness to hold talks to address concerns about its nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have no desire to hold direct negotiations with Washington, but we can achieve an agreement through indirect negotiations,” he noted.

Memory Khan Seminar

Reiterating the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, Araghchi said Iran’s uranium enrichment cannot be stopped, and that “what could not be achieved by war cannot be achieved through politics.”

He said the country’s 400 kg stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium is still buried under the rubble of Iran’s bombed atomic facilities and has not been transferred to another place.

“We suffered major losses in our nuclear facilities, both in terms of structures and equipment, but our technology remains intact.” He was referring to the US bombing of the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran and the United States had held five rounds of indirect talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the removal of US sanctions before Israel launched major surprise airstrikes on several areas in Iran in June. The US forces later joined in the bombing.

Over the past months, the United States has repeatedly called on Iran to stop uranium enrichment on its soil and curb its missile program. Iran has rejected these demands, saying both issues are non-negotiable.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2025 12:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button