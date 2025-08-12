Iranian study draws parallels between Holocaust, Gaza conflict

The dire situation in Palestine caused by Israel’s killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip has been compared to the holocaust and persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany by a group of legal scholars in Iran.

According to a study by the experts, Israel is meting out similar atrocities to Palestinians, which the Jews in Germany faced in the past. It further states that Israel’s atrocities are not limited to Palestine and have spread to countries including Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran, with assistance from the United States.

The situation in present-day Gaza has been compared with what Henry Dunant witnessed in the Battle of Solferino, which led to the establishment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Also Read Saudi crown prince condemns Israeli violence in Palestine in call with Prez Abbas

The study also draws a parallel between Gaza and Dunant’s Solferino Memories, according to which one boy who had been without food for three days and could no longer speak; There was water and food, but even so, men died of hunger and thirst; all night without having taken any nourishment.

1400 Gazans seeking food killed by Israel in 3 months

Currently, in Gaza, over 1,400 people seeking food have been killed by Israel in three months. Imad, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, was shot while returning from buying; as he reached out for help, another bullet killed him.

The scholars called for global accountability systems to act decisively and address the situation. The study further said that a famine-like situation in Gaza is violating several humanitarian laws, including Articles 23, 50, 55 and 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and Articles 54 and 69 of Additional Protocol I and Articles 7.1.b and 8.2.b.xxv of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The scholars referred to the Israeli government’s remarks on the Palestinian people to iterate that ‘genocide’ is unfolding in Gaza. Some of the statements are as follows:

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s rhetoric, calling Palestinians “bloodthirsty monsters,” “children of darkness,” “extreme evil,” President Isaac Herzog referred to Palestinians as war against “an entire nation [Palestine]” and former defence minister’s referring to Palestinians as “human animals”

The scholars further said that before South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) established the genocide, it was already proven by thousands of mothers cradling dead children, thousands of children suffering death by bullets and famine, thousands of fathers amputated returning to ruins, and billions of audiences witnessing these horrors.