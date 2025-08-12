Saudi crown prince condemns Israeli violence in Palestine in call with Prez Abbas

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, on Monday, August 11 in a call with President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip. Bin Salman reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the crimes, brutal practices, and attempts at displacement perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the crown prince stressed the need for the international community to end the disastrous repercussions of this aggression and protect Palestinian civilians.

Abbas appreciated the assurance from Saudi Arabia, saying that this contributed to the commitment of many countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

The Palestinian president also expressed his appreciation of the Kingdom’s efforts in coordinating positions to ensure the greatest international support for the Palestinian cause during the New York Conference, and for its steadfast positions and efforts to stand with the Palestinian people and their just cause.