New Zealand to decide on recognising state of Palestine

Wellington: New Zealand will decide next month whether to formally recognise the State of Palestine, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced on Monday, August 11.

Peters said the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains a global priority, adding that New Zealand continues to support a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.

“Recognition is a question of when, not if,” he said in a statement. “We will assess the security, political, diplomatic, and economic conditions necessary for a viable Palestinian state before reaching a decision.”

Some of New Zealand’s allies have already recognised Palestine, while others have not. Peters stressed that New Zealand will make its decision based on national values, principles and interests.

Cabinet will review the issue in September, with Peters set to present New Zealand’s position at the United Nations Leaders’ Week in New York later that month.

Press release: https://t.co/qHVGEpJLyk — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) August 11, 2025

The announcement coincides with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s declaration that Australia will recognise a Palestinian state at September’s UN General Assembly.

Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia and New Zealand moves

Saudi Arabia has praised both countries for steps towards recognition, describing them as important for advancing the two-state framework and fostering lasting peace.

“The Kingdom appreciates the positions of nations contributing to a just and comprehensive peace,” the statement read, calling recognition of Palestine a critical move towards resolving the decades-long conflict.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية بإعلان أستراليا عزمها الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية، وإعلان نيوزيلندا دراستها الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية، وتشيد المملكة بالاجماع الدولي الداعم لمسار تنفيذ حل الدولتين وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود 1967م… pic.twitter.com/fOyd2LKMKs — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 11, 2025

Several countries – including France, Britain, and Canada – have also announced intentions to recognise Palestinian statehood during the September UN meeting.

Currently, 147 of the UN’s 193 member states already recognise Palestine, representing around three-quarters of the world’s nations and the majority of its population.

