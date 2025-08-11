Australia to recognize Palestinian state at UN general assembly

Wellington: Australia will recognise a Palestinian state, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday, joining the leaders of France, Britain and Canada in signalling they would do so.

His remarks followed weeks of urging from within his Cabinet and from many in Australia to recognise a Palestinian state and amid growing criticism from officials in his government over suffering and starvation in Gaza.

Australia’s government has also criticised plans announced in recent days by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a fresh, sweeping military offensive in Gaza.

Albanese told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday that Australia’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state will be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September. The acknowledgement was “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority,” Albanese said.

Those commitments included no role for Hamas in a Palestinian government, demilitarisation of Gaza and the holding of elections, he said.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese said.