Is Akshay Kumar retiring? Actor finally breaks silence

Hyderabad: For years, fans have wondered whether Akshay Kumar would slow down after spending more than three decades in Bollywood. However, the actor has now made it clear that retirement is not part of his plans anytime soon.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay shared that the thought of retirement occasionally crosses his mind, but only for a few seconds.

He revealed that every morning he wakes up early and briefly thinks about retiring. However, he quickly remembers that hundreds of people are waiting for him on film sets and that he still has work to do. According to the actor, this routine has continued for nearly 36 years.

Why Akshay Kumar Does Not Want to Retire

Known for his disciplined lifestyle and strong work ethic, Akshay said that staying at home would actually create more work for him.

In a humorous response, he joked that if he retired, he would end up becoming an electrician, dog walker, gardener, or someone who handles all the household chores. He added that going to work is a much better option.

His comments left the audience laughing, but they also reflected his genuine passion for staying active and productive.

What Does Akshay’s Family Think?

Akshay also spoke about spending time with his family. He admitted that he has tried taking breaks from work in the past.

However, according to the actor, his family soon encouraged him to return to work. He jokingly shared that after a day at home, they started asking when he would be heading back to the film set.

Actor’s Philosophy On Work And Life

The actor said that he dislikes the word “retirement” and believes people should continue working as long as they can. In his view, staying active keeps a person motivated and helps them enjoy a longer, more fulfilling life.

With multiple films lined up and Welcome To The Jungle set to hit theatres soon, Akshay Kumar has once again proved that he is far from slowing down.