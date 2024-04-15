Ishq Murshid: Finale episode to release in theatres on THIS date

Islamabad: Pakistani drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ has taken the entertainment world by storm, garnering popularity thanks to the stellar performance of Bilal Abbas Khan as Fazal Bakhsh and Durefishan Saleem’s portrayal of Shibra, the female lead. The drama’s success has transcended borders, becoming a blockbuster hit in both Pakistan and India, with viewership skyrocketing.

Despite facing criticism for its relentless dragging, ‘Ishq Murshid’ has managed to maintain its dedicated audience. As the drama approaches its conclusion, fans eagerly waiting to know how Shibra and Shahmeer’s love story will end.

The announcement of Ishq Murshid’s last episode’s release date has stirred up discussions among fans. Set to premiere on May 3, 2024, a Friday instead of the usual Sunday, the final episode will debut in cinemas before airing on television on May 5. Yes, you read that right! The last episode is arriving in theatres.

However, this decision has sparked mixed reactions from viewers. While some fans are excited about the cinematic experience, others express disappointment, believing that the last episode should premiere on television only. Some feel that the drama lost its charm due to its prolonged storyline and view the cinematic release as unnecessary.

I was being delulu that the last episode will air in theaters, it worked it came out true 😭♥️ #IshqMurshid #Shibmeer pic.twitter.com/2cu5bmXry8 — t. (@tahutweets) April 11, 2024

Pictures of posters for the last episode in cinemas are being shared online prompting discussions, with fans sharing their opinions on the matter.

What’s your take on this? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Pakistani dramas and other shows.