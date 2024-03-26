Ishq Murshid: Last episode to air on THIS date?

Islamabad: Pakistani drama series “Ishq Murshid” has captured hearts of viewers worldwide. Led by the captivating performances of Bilal Abbas Khan as Shahmeer Sikander/Fazal Bakhsh and Durefishan Saleem as Shibra, the show has become a phenomenon, reminiscent of a fairy tale.

With its gripping storyline and mesmerizing chemistry between the lead characters, “Ishq Murshid” has amassed a huge fan following, not only in Pakistan but also across the border in India. The show has consistently garnered high TRP ratings and amassed a significant number of views on YouTube.

As the drama nears its potential conclusion, having already aired 25 episodes, viewers are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead. A teaser for the upcoming 26th episode, depicting Shibra and Shahmeer’s wedding, has fueled speculation that the end may be near.

While some speculate that the series may conclude after 27 episodes, airing just before the upcoming Eid festival on April 11, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the show’s finale episode. Even fans are eager for closure, expressing concerns that the storyline is unnecessarily being dragged.

The 26th episode is scheduled to air on March 31 and the 27th episode expected on April 7.

Whether the finale will bring a satisfying conclusion to “Ishq Murshid” remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show and other Pakistani dramas.