ISIS militants kill at least 29 in Nigeria village attack

The attack took place late on Sunday in Guyaku, a village in the Gombi local government area in the country's Adamawa state, according to the state governor.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 8:54 am IST
Islamic State Flag used for representational purposes
Representational image

Abuja: Militants with the Islamic State group attacked a village overnight in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 29 people, authorities said Monday, April 27.

The attack took place late on Sunday, April 28, in Guyaku, a village in the Gombi local government area in the country’s Adamawa state, according to the state governor.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on the Telegram messaging app.

Subhan Bakery

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri denounced the attack as tragic and unacceptable during a visit to the village on Monday.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 8:54 am IST

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