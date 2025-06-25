Islamic New Year 1447: Muharram crescent moon spotted in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Muharram 1447 AH-2025, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening, June 26.

As a result, Wednesday is the 29th and last day of Dhul-Hijjah 1446, and Thursday, June 27, will be observed as the first day of Muharram and the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1447 AH.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Supreme Court after the crescent moon was sighted in various regions across the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Supreme Court prayed for success for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince—may God protect them—and for unity and guidance for all Muslims. It also invoked peace and blessings upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family, and companions.

The new Islamic year begins with the migration (Hijrah) of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD, following repeated persecution. This pivotal event in Islamic history was designated as the start of the Islamic calendar in 639 AD by the second caliph, Umar ibn al-Khattab.

How is Muharram observed?

Many Muslim-majority countries have declared a public holiday on Thursday to commemorate the Islamic New Year. Among Sunni Muslims, it is common to observe the day by voluntary fasting.

The first ten days of Muharram hold profound significance—especially for Shia Muslims, who mourn the martyrdom of Hussain ibn Ali al-Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He was killed during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

His martyrdom occurred on the 10th of Muharram, known as Ashura. Shia communities commemorate this day with public mourning, religious processions, and pilgrimages to the shrine of al-Hussain in Karbala, Iraq.