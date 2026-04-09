Hyderabad Police traces thief after viral traffic challan image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, on Thursday, April 9, have traced the thief whose image went massively viral after a friend of the stolen vehicle’s owner shared it online upon receiving a traffic challan.

Police said the person is under custody and refused to provide further details.

The vehicle owner, Mohammed Shakir, had lodged a first information report (FIR) with the police. Months later, he received a traffic challan for the same scooter with the face of the thief.

His friend, Faisal Rahman, shared the image on X and tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police as well as the City Police, requesting action.