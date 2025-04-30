Israel arrest prominent Palestinian journalist in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have arrested prominent Palestinian journalist Ali Al-Samoudi following a raid on his son’s home in the Al-Zahraa neighbourhood of Jenin, located in the northern occupied West Bank.

The raid took place at 5 am on Tuesday, April 29. The 58-year-old was taken to an undisclosed location, where he was subjected to a brief interrogation lasting around 30 minutes.

According to his son, Mohammed Al-Samoudi, he was later transferred to an Israeli hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated, as reported by CNN.

Al-Samoudi’s detention reflects an ongoing pattern of repression against Palestinian journalists. Since October 7, 2023, amid Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and continued incursions into the West Bank, media workers have increasingly faced obstruction, threats, and arrest.

Also Read Hotel in Japan asks Israeli tourist to sign war crimes declaration

Since the launch of the Israeli military campaign “Iron Wall” in the Jenin refugee camp in late January, authorities have systematically hindered journalistic activity. Reporters have faced obstruction, arrest, and threats, limiting their ability to document events on the ground.

Al-Samoudi himself has been detained multiple times in the vicinity of the Jenin camp. Most recently, he was stopped at the entrance to the camp near Jenin Government Hospital two weeks ago. His mobile phone was confiscated for several hours, and he was warned against returning to the area.

Previously, Al-Samoudi was shot in the upper chest by Israeli forces, with the bullet exiting through his back. The incident occurred during the targeted killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the western entrance of the Jenin camp, known as the “Return Roundabout”.

Alongside his reporting for the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper, Al-Samoudi has contributed to international media outlets including CNN, Al Jazeera, and Reuters.

His arrest brings the number of Palestinian journalists currently detained in Israeli prisons to 49, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club. Since the start of the war on Gaza, Israel has detained 177 journalists.