Israel declares closed military zone along Egypt border

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz on Thursday, November 6, announced that the military zone along the border with Egypt will be closed.

“We are declaring war. Anyone who enters the restricted area will be harmed,” Katz said during a discussion late Wednesday. The move to close the border comes after alleged attempts to steal drones from the military area.

According to Anadolu, the defence minister agreed with the Shin Bet Chief, David Zinni, to classify alleged attempts to smuggle weapons through the border with Egypt as a “terrorist threat” to help the security services “to use appropriate tools to combat it.”

In a post on X, Israel Katz said, “I have instructed the IDF to designate the area adjacent to the Israel-Egypt border as a closed military zone and to adjust the rules of engagement accordingly in order to combat the drone threat that endangers the state’s security.”

הנחיתי את צה"ל להפוך את השטח הצמוד לגבול ישראל-מצרים לשטח צבאי סגור ולשנות בהתאם את הוראות הפתיחה באש כדי להילחם באיום הרחפנים שמסכן את ביטחון המדינה.



במקביל סיכמתי עם ראש השב"כ דוד זיני כי השב"כ יפעל להגדרת איום הברחות האמל"ח עם רחפנים כאיום טרור.



הברחות הנשק באמצעות רחפנים הם… pic.twitter.com/hprKhpupkt — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) November 6, 2025

The Israeli army has killed nearly 69,000 Palestinians and injured over 170,000 others in a brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The assault came to a halt under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The ceasefire has also been violated by Israel several times.