Israel declares Gaza City a ‘dangerous combat zone’, ends tactical ceasefire

Gaza City: Israel has declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” and formally excluded it from a previously announced tactical ceasefire, signalling preparations for a renewed military offensive in the area.

According to a statement by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the decision followed an updated security assessment and instructions from the political leadership.

“Starting today (Friday) at 10:00, the local and temporary tactical ceasefire will no longer apply to Gaza City, which will now be considered a dangerous combat zone,” Adraee said in a post on social media platform X.

He added that Israel would continue to support humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip while carrying out ground manoeuvres and offensive activities against armed groups. The stated goal is to protect Israeli civilians.

Over the past week, Israeli warplanes and artillery have reportedly intensified strikes on parts of Gaza City, with tanks and armoured vehicles deployed around its outskirts. The increased presence of ground forces is seen as preparation for a broader incursion into the urban centre.

Gaza City was previously one of three areas – along with Deir al-Balah and al-Muwasi – where Israel paused military operations between 10 am and 8 pm to allow humanitarian aid to enter. That pause no longer applies to Gaza City.

Israeli officials have described the city as the final stronghold of Hamas and are reportedly preparing for a large-scale ground incursion, despite growing international concern about the potential humanitarian consequences.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Friday that any intensified military operation in Gaza City could put around one million people at risk of being forcibly displaced again.

In a post on X, the agency stated, “With famine already confirmed in the area, any further escalation would deepen suffering and push more people toward catastrophe.”

Earlier this week, Adraee said that “the evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable” and called on residents to move south. He said Israeli forces had identified open areas for displaced civilians and promised support, including tents and access to aid and water. “Every family that relocates to the south will receive the most generous humanitarian aid, which is currently being prepared,” he added.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that more than 80 percent of Gaza is now either designated a military zone or subject to evacuation orders.

Israel continues to mobilise tens of thousands of reservists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the military campaign will proceed alongside ongoing negotiations for a broader ceasefire agreement.

41 Palestinians, including six aid seekers, killed in Gaza since dawn

At least 41 Palestinians have been killed, including six aid seekers, across Gaza since dawn on Friday, Al Jazeera reports, citing medical sources.

Among the latest attacks, two people were killed in an Israeli strike on the Zeitoun neighbourhood in the southwest of Gaza City, a source at the city’s al-Ahli Hospital said.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a child was killed by Israeli attack, an emergency worker said.

Since the start of the war in October 2023, at least 62,966 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with over 159,266 injured. Thousands remain trapped under rubble, with emergency services struggling to reach them due to continued Israeli bombardment.