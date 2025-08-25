Video: Israel uses explosive robots in northern Gaza

Gaza Strip: Israeli forces reportedly detonated explosive robots in northern Gaza on Sunday, August 24, destroying homes, forcing evacuations, and killing four Palestinians seeking aid south of the city.

Videos circulating on social media show extensive damage to residential buildings in Jabalia al-Nazla, Al-Zarqa, and Zarqa east of Sheikh Radwan, confirming residents’ accounts. Activists described the explosions as an “earthquake hitting Gaza City” following Israel’s military operation “Gideon Armored Vehicles 2.”

Residents reported tear gas fired at civilians in crowded tents, causing respiratory irritation. Dozens of buildings were destroyed and forcibly evacuated, while echoes of the blasts reportedly reached towns in the West Bank.

Massive explosions erupt as Israeli occupation forces continue detonating booby-trapped robots in Jabalia al-Nazla and Al-Zarqa areas in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/jyPa8SBTCF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 25, 2025

شمال غزة يَحترق، يُباد، يتعرض لتطهير عرقي.



الصمت جريمة، الوضع صعب وغزة في وضع خطير جداً



اللهم إنّا بلغنا — MO (@Abu_Salah9) August 23, 2025

In Jabaliya, a densely populated refugee camp north of Gaza City, residents told the Associated Press that heavy overnight blasts destroyed neighbourhoods, leaving people in constant fear.

One displaced resident, Ossama Matter, described the damage as total, “They want it like Rafah. There have been non-stop explosions and strikes in the past days.”

هذا الجنون في مدينة غزة هذه الأثناء.. الاحتلال يفجّر 4 ربوتات شرق حي الشيخ رضوان في منازل المواطنين.

زلزال وصل صدى صوته إلى الخليل وخانيونس.. الناس تُباد في منازلها pic.twitter.com/pt03doNQ7d — Mohammed Haniya (@mohammedhaniya) August 23, 2025

Teacher Salim Dhaher said he saw robots being planted as troops advanced, which he feared was part of a wider effort to forcibly remove northern residents. “The aim is clear: to destroy everything above the ground and force the transfer,” he told the Associated Press.

Eyewitnesses and staff at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that four Palestinians were shot dead while seeking aid at a US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation site in the Netzarim corridor.

Gaza faces famine after 22 months of war. Eight more malnutrition-related deaths were reported Sunday, including a child, raising the total to 289, with 115 children. Thousands queue daily for basic food supplies.

A mother comforts her severely malnourished six-year-old daughter in a Gaza City shelter. Photo: AP

At least 62,686 Palestinians have died in the conflict, including more than 2,000 while seeking aid. Aid groups warn that restrictions on food and medical supplies are worsening the crisis, though Israel disputes claims of widespread hunger.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 civilians. Most hostages have been released, but 50 remain in Gaza. Ceasefire efforts remain uncertain.

With inputs from Associated Press.