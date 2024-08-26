Israel launches nationwide industrial pollution monitoring platform

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2024 10:44 pm IST
Eight Pharma firms polluting Hyderabad's outskirts 
representative image

Jerusalem: Israel launched a new technological platform to enhance the monitoring of industrial pollution nationwide, the Ministry for Environmental Protection said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the new platform gathers chimney emission data from factories that are mandated to install emission monitoring systems. It displays the information on a new website for the public, which enables quick and efficient trend analysis and the identification of anomalies.

The pollutants monitored include nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds.

Also Read
Israel: Ben-Gurion Airport operations slowly returning to normal

The platform displays data in hourly or half-hour increments, daily summaries, and permissible emission limits for each pollutant, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, the platform includes about 300 continuous monitoring systems deployed across 177 chimneys in 67 factories in Israel, with additional factories to be added gradually, according to the statement.

It added that by providing real-time information, the platform would enable prompt responses from both factories and regulatory authorities when necessary.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2024 10:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button