Israel-Palestine crisis: Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha is safe, says team

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war that broke out between the country and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, is safe and on her way to India.

“We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India,” Sanchita Trivedi, member of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team said in a statement.

The 38-year-old actor had travelled to Israel to attend the 39th Haifa International Film Festival for the maiden screening of her film Akelli.

Earlier, Nushrratt’s team expressed concern about her safety after they were unable to reach her in light of current events

On Saturday, during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah, a surprise attack from Gaza by Hamas stunned Israel.

Over 300 Israelis have died in a single day from attacks, while 1,590 have been injured, many of them seriously.

Indian citizens in Israel have been asked to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters,” the Indian Embassy has said in an advisory.