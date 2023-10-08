Israel-Palestine crisis: Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha is safe, says team

The 38-year-old actor had travelled to Israel to attend the 39th Haifa International Film Festival for the maiden screening of her film Akelli.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th October 2023 11:32 am IST
Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha is safe and returning to India
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war that broke out between the country and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, is safe and on her way to India.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India,” Sanchita Trivedi, member of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team said in a statement.

The 38-year-old actor had travelled to Israel to attend the 39th Haifa International Film Festival for the maiden screening of her film Akelli.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Over 300 Israelis, 256 Palestinians killed as war escalates

Earlier, Nushrratt’s team expressed concern about her safety after they were unable to reach her in light of current events

On Saturday, during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah, a surprise attack from Gaza by Hamas stunned Israel.

Over 300 Israelis have died in a single day from attacks, while 1,590 have been injured, many of them seriously.

Indian citizens in Israel have been asked to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters,” the Indian Embassy has said in an advisory.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th October 2023 11:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button