Over 40 Israelis, 160 Palestinians killed as war escalates

Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday morning, October 7, in which more than 40 Israelis were reportedly killed and 750 wounded.

Medical sources in Gaza told Al Jazeera that at least 160 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s attacks and thousand wounded.

تغطية صحفية| مراسل قناة 14 العبرية: أكثر من 40 قتيلا و750 مصابًا تم إحصاؤهم حتى اللحظة منذ صباح اليوم. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

مصادر طبية للجزيرة: ارتقاء أكثر من 160 فلسطينيا ونحو ألف جريح في مستشفيات غزة منذ الصباح — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

Following the attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his “country is at war and Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.”

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation – this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.” he said in a video message.

#WATCH | Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel: "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens…The enemy will pay an unprecedented price…We are at war and we will… pic.twitter.com/kxMO5Ry039 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023

Following the massive barrage of rockets from Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces declared war after an assessment by the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

“Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the IDF said.

This comes as part of Hamas’ new operation to avenge the recent and frequent storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by Israelis.

The rocket fire was launched from multiple locations in Gaza starting at 6:30 am local time (0330 GMT), setting off sirens in numerous cities and towns.

The Israeli Army reports that Palestinian militants have entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting residents along the border to stay indoors.

مصادر عبرية: آثار القصف الصاروخي على "تل أبيب" pic.twitter.com/lKlZ6EwOlH — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

عاجل| مصادر عبرية: مقتل مستوطنة بعمليات القصف الصاروخي من قطاع غزة صوب المستوطنات. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

🔴 Initial Report: Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes.

Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Video clips circulated on social media platforms showed burning cars in Ashkelon, as a result of rockets falling.

Explosions could be heard in the videos.

In another video, large black plumes of smoke from fires can be seen from a suspected impact site.

عاجل| مصادر عبرية: آثار القصف الصاروخي في بئر السبع المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/fTRCibkj1b — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

عاجل| مصادر عبرية: آثار الصواريخ في عسقلان المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/8bEuDc74Tn — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

تغطية صحفية: صورة من عمليات الإنزال خلف الخطوط شرق قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/knnr17vc08 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

The launches occurred amid increased tensions along Israel’s border with Gaza and heavy fighting in the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas seized power in the Strip. Since then, the Palestinian and Israeli factions have fought a devastating escalation.

Hamas launches military operation against Israel

As per a report by the Associated Press, the leader of Hamas’s military wing says the group has launched a new operation against Israel.

In a rare public statement, Mohammed Deif said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”. Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

Israeli army launches ‘Operation Iron Swords’

The Israeli army has launched ‘Operation Iron Swords’ against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in response to recent attacks.

Israeli raids have commenced, with explosions reported by witnesses to the Reuters news agency.

“Dozens of Israeli fighter jets are currently attacking several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the army said.

⚔️Swords of Iron⚔️



The IDF is initiating a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning. pic.twitter.com/O2fuWjFvNb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

The Israeli army has shared a video, showing air strikes in their operation against Hamas fighters.

עשרות מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו לפני זמן קצר במספר מוקדים מטרות של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה.



דובר צה"ל שב ומבקש מהציבור להישמע להנחיות פיקוד העורף, המצילות חיים.



תיעוד מהתקיפות מוקדם יותר: pic.twitter.com/pnxdRyv4Un — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2023

Head of Sha’ar Hanegev council Ofir Liebstein killed

Israeli Army Radio announces the killing of Ofir Lipstein, head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council in the Gaza Strip, during an exchange of fire with the resistance.

Hamas captured Israelis

As per a report by Shehab News Agency, dozens of Palestinian militants stormed an Israeli army site in the northern Gaza Strip, where soldiers were captured.

Hamas fighters took control of the police station in Israel’s Sderot and a number of people were injured in an exchange of fire, the Israel Broadcasting Authority reported.

35 Israelis have been captured so far.

تغطية صحفية: "اللحظات الأولى لأسر 3 جنود من قوات الاحتلال شرق البريج وسط قطاع غزة". pic.twitter.com/C5uUGcRwpZ — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 7, 2023

تغطية صحفية: " كتـــائــ.ب القـســـام تنشر صور لأسر عدد من الجنود من داخل دباباتهم ضمن معركة "طوفان الأقصى". pic.twitter.com/pG7IoXXxuS — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 7, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "أحد جنود الاحتلال بقبضة المقاومة بغزة". pic.twitter.com/fuWP6zRhDk — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 7, 2023

Gun battles continue

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas fighters in fourteen locations in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, Shehab News Agency reported.

عاجل | الشرطة الإسرائيلية: 14 موقعا تدور بها اشتباكات مسلحة في غلاف غزة حتى اللحظة. — شبكة قدس | عاجل (@Qudsn_Brk) October 7, 2023

Palestinian journalist killed

Palestinian journalist Mohammed Al-Salhi was killed by Israeli forces during his coverage in the Gaza Strip.

تغطية صحفية: ارتقاء الصحفي محمد الصالحي خلال تغطيته داخل أراضينا المحتلة شرق قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/jfQfSTS4Hp — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

Hezbollah congratulates Palestinian people on operation Al-Aqsa flood

Lebanon’s Hezbollah congratulated the Palestinian people for their heroic work in the Gaza Strip, saying: “We congratulate this heroic operation to the Palestinian nation, fighters, and the brothers of the Al-Qassam Brigade.”

Hezbollah added that “this victorious operation is a decisive response to the occupiers’ continuous crimes and desecration of sanctities,” calling on the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation and the free people of the world to declare support, The National News Agency reported.

Palestinian bulldozers start removing the wire separating the Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Abbas: Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement, “Protection must be provided to our people, and we affirm the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and occupation forces,” Shehab News Agency reported.

الرئيس عباس: يجب توفير الحماية لأبناء شعبنا ونؤكد على حق الشعب الفلسطيني في الدفاع عن نفسه في مواجهة ارهاب المستوطنين وقوات الاحتلال — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

Israel struck 21 Hamas targets in air raids

Dozens of fighter jets and other military aircraft attacked 17 military compounds and four operational headquarters of Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli army said.

In the last few hours, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck 17 military compounds and 4 operational command centers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Hr7t9A2ajq — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 7, 2023

Saudi Arabia calls for immediate end to violence between Israel, Palestinians

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called for an immediate end to the acts of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

#وزارة_الخارجية: المملكة تتابع عن كثب تطورات الأوضاع غير المسبوقة بين عددٍ من الفصائل الفلسطينية وقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وتدعو للوقف الفوري للتصعيد بين الجانبين وحماية المدنيين، وضبط النفس.https://t.co/wT4CVfWLLO#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/PqLvIAASuK — واس العام (@SPAregions) October 7, 2023

PM Narendra Modi expresses solidarity with Israel

“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” the Prime Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.)