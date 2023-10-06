Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex on 6th day of Sukkot holiday

Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Thursday, October 5, forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the sixth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
Palestinian media reports said that at least 832 settlers entered the compound on Thursday under heavy police protection.
Since Sunday, October 1, thousands of settlers have been conducting provocative tours of the mosque complex, following calls from ultranationalist Jewish groups.
Settlers continued storming through the al-Mughrabi Gate by the Western Wall near Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempted to perform “Talmudic rituals”.
Israeli forces forced a number of shop owners to close them, and prevented them from working, in order to facilitate settlers’ incursions, Wafa News Agency reported.
Watch: Jews spitting on the ground beside Christian worshippers
A video of ultra-orthodox Jews spitting on the ground beside a procession of Christian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Old City has sparked controversy in Israel due to concerns over increased motivated attacks.
The incident occurred on Monday, October 2, during the Sukkot holiday.
On Wednesday, October 4, Israeli police arrested five individuals suspected of spitting and formed a special investigative team to address increasing complaints of hostile gestures.
Watch the video below here
Gulf countries condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, condemned the incursions of Israeli settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the past days under the protection of the Israeli police, considering that this represents a “provocation to the feelings of Muslims.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the three Gulf countries condemned and denounced the provocative practices of the Israeli occupation by storming the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
They called on the international community to take urgent action to stop these attacks and oblige Israel to provide the necessary protection for the holy sites.
About Sukkot
Sukkot, the third largest Jewish holiday, commemorates the memory of lost Jews in the Sinai desert, who lived under umbrellas and tents.
Sukkot, a weeklong holiday, began on September 29 and will continue until Friday.
Since 2003, the Israeli police began allowing settlers to carry out incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the morning and the afternoon, except for Friday and Saturday.