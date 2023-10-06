Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex on 6th day of Sukkot holiday

Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Thursday, October 5, forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the sixth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Palestinian media reports said that at least 832 settlers entered the compound on Thursday under heavy police protection.

Since Sunday, October 1, thousands of settlers have been conducting provocative tours of the mosque complex, following calls from ultranationalist Jewish groups.

Settlers continued storming through the al-Mughrabi Gate by the Western Wall near Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempted to perform “Talmudic rituals”.

Israeli forces forced a number of shop owners to close them, and prevented them from working, in order to facilitate settlers’ incursions, Wafa News Agency reported.

تغطية صحفية: "مستوطنون يؤدون طقوس تلموديه عند سوق القطانين الملاصق للمسجد الأقصى في سادس أيام ما يسمى عيد العرش العبري". pic.twitter.com/UoFTvWYk6T — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 5, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "مستوطنون يقتحمون المسجد الأقصى بحماية من شرطة الاحتلال". pic.twitter.com/Nu4Q4Hk50E — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 5, 2023

تغطية صحفية: مستوطنون يؤدون طقوساً ورقصات تلموديه في منطقة باب القطانين بالقدس القديمة pic.twitter.com/b6oeTOTkrY — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 5, 2023

غناء وطقوس تلمودية للمستوطنين بالقرب من باب القطانين أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/nX2HMGhMVG — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) October 5, 2023

عشرات المستوطنين يتجولون بالبلدة القديمة بالقدس حاملين "القرابين النباتية" pic.twitter.com/QtyhdXcXwR — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) October 5, 2023

Watch: Jews spitting on the ground beside Christian worshippers

A video of ultra-orthodox Jews spitting on the ground beside a procession of Christian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Old City has sparked controversy in Israel due to concerns over increased motivated attacks.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 2, during the Sukkot holiday.

On Wednesday, October 4, Israeli police arrested five individuals suspected of spitting and formed a special investigative team to address increasing complaints of hostile gestures.

Watch the video below here

קבוצה של צליינים יוצאת עם הצלב לרחוב שער האריות ונתקלת בקבוצה של מתפללים יהודים עם 4 המינים ואז מתחילות היריקות. ספרתי לפחות 7 בכמה שניות. pic.twitter.com/YjqaknATLw — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) October 2, 2023

Gulf countries condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, condemned the incursions of Israeli settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the past days under the protection of the Israeli police, considering that this represents a “provocation to the feelings of Muslims.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the three Gulf countries condemned and denounced the provocative practices of the Israeli occupation by storming the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They called on the international community to take urgent action to stop these attacks and oblige Israel to provide the necessary protection for the holy sites.

الإمارات تدين بشدة اقتحامات المستوطنين المتواصلة لباحات المسجد الأقصى https://t.co/gYJW7cLjTS — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) October 5, 2023

بيان| قطر تدين بشدة اقتحام المستوطنين باحات المسجد الأقصى#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/uveaLSkbRV — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) October 5, 2023

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن تنديد وإدانة المملكة العربية السعودية للممارسات الاستفزازية التي قام بها أحد مسؤولي الاحتلال الاسرائيلي باقتحام باحات المسجد الأقصى الشريف، وسط تعزيزات أمنية مكثفة لقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. pic.twitter.com/wTo2TZMCCG — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 5, 2023

About Sukkot

Sukkot, the third largest Jewish holiday, commemorates the memory of lost Jews in the Sinai desert, who lived under umbrellas and tents.

Sukkot, a weeklong holiday, began on September 29 and will continue until Friday.

Since 2003, the Israeli police began allowing settlers to carry out incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the morning and the afternoon, except for Friday and Saturday.