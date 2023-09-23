Over 1,100 Palestinians displaced in West Bank due to Israeli settler violence since 2022

More than 1,100 Palestinians have been displaced from their areas of residence in the West Bank due to violence by Israeli settlers since 2022.

This came in the report: “Displacement of Palestinian herders amid increasing settler violence,” issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territories (OCHA) on Thursday, September 21.

Since 2022, 1,105 people from 28 communities have been displaced, accounting for 12 percent of their population, due to settler violence and land grazing land restrictions.

Also Read Video: Palestinian doctor attempts to save son shot by Israeli forces

According to a report, displaced individuals have moved to other cities or rural areas that they consider safer. Most of these displaced people were in the Ramallah, Nablus, and Hebron governorates, which also contain the largest number of Israeli settlement outposts.

The settler violence, which averages three incidents per day, has led to the abandonment of five Palestinian communities and a significant population decline in thirteen others.

The report stated that this is the highest daily rate of settler-related incidents affecting Palestinians since the United Nations began recording this data in 2006.

“93 percent of communities reported an increase in the frequency of settler violence and 90 percent reported an increase in the severity of settler violence since the beginning of 2022,” OCHA added.

Also Read Israeli forces killed Palestinian child for discovering their presence: Report

According to Palestinian media reports, Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 47 children, and besieged the Gaza Strip, this year.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have killed at least 30 Israelis in the same period, including six children.