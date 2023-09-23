Video: Palestinian doctor attempts to save son shot by Israeli forces

A heart-wrenching video of a Palestinian father who attempted to save his son after he was shot at by Israeli forces during a raid in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday, September 22, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The martyr has been identified as 16-year-old Abdullah Imad Abu Hassan, who succumbed to his wounds after Israeli forces shot him in the stomach in Kafr Dan town in Jenin.

In a video clip, Dr Imad Abu Hasan, the helpless father of the martyr is seen trying to give CPR to save Abdullah’s life.

Media coverage: "Heart-touching video of Dr. Imad Abu Hasan, PhD, trying to save his son Abdullah's life after he was shot dead by #Israeli occupation forces during a raid into the town of Kafr Dan, north of the occupied West Bank, last night."

Abdullah was a member and a “fighter” in a local wing of the terrorist group in the Jenin area.

As per the Palestinian media reports, Israeli forces stormed the town using heavy gunfire, with additional reinforcements sent.

مصادر محلية: " من وداع الشاب عبدالله عماد أبو حسن من بلدة اليامون والذي ارتقى برصاص جيش الاحتلال خلال اقتحام بلدة كفردان بجنين". pic.twitter.com/O1U6xGbbcW — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 22, 2023

This year is expected to be one of the most violent in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 47 children, and besieged the Gaza Strip, this year.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have killed at least 30 Israelis in the same period, including six children.

تغطية صحفية: "ارتقاء الشاب عبدالله عماد أبو حسن من بلدة اليامون، برصاص جيش الاحتلال خلال اقتحام بلدة كفردان بجنين". pic.twitter.com/5Hi3tDSl1n — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 22, 2023