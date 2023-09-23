Video: Palestinian doctor attempts to save son shot by Israeli forces

16-year-old Abdullah Imad Abu Hassan, succumbed to his wounds after Israeli forces shot him in the stomach in Kafr Dan town in Jenin.

Video: Heart-wrenching moment of a Palestinian father trying to save his martyr son
Photo: Screengrab

A heart-wrenching video of a Palestinian father who attempted to save his son after he was shot at by Israeli forces during a raid in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday, September 22, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The martyr has been identified as 16-year-old Abdullah Imad Abu Hassan, who succumbed to his wounds after Israeli forces shot him in the stomach in Kafr Dan town in Jenin.

Israeli forces killed Palestinian child for discovering their presence: Report

In a video clip, Dr Imad Abu Hasan, the helpless father of the martyr is seen trying to give CPR to save Abdullah’s life.

Watch the video below here

Abdullah was a member and a “fighter” in a local wing of the terrorist group in the Jenin area.

As per the Palestinian media reports, Israeli forces stormed the town using heavy gunfire, with additional reinforcements sent. 

This year is expected to be one of the most violent in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 47 children, and besieged the Gaza Strip, this year.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have killed at least 30 Israelis in the same period, including six children.

