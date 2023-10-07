PM Modi, world leaders express solidarity with Israel, Iran congratulates Hamas

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed shock over the attack on Israel and said his country stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.

Several leaders of countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and India condemned the fresh rocket attack launched by Hamas on Saturday morning. As per later reports over 40 Israelis soldiers and 198 Palestinians have been killed so far.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Prime Minister said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour (sic).”

Even the Indian Embassy in Israel in a post on X, informed, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols advised by local authorities.”

It said: “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure. In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”

Taking to X , Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak wrote, “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

European Council President Charles Michel condemned the attacks by Hamas against Israel and wrote, “Strongly condemn the indiscriminate attacks launched against Israel and its people this morning inflicting terror and violence against innocent citizens. My thoughts are with all the victims. EU stands in solidarity with Israeli people in this horrific moment,(sic).”

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “terrorist attacks” and expressed solidarity for Israel, he wrote, “I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the attack and wrote, “Hamas escalates violence. I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel. Violence and rockets against innocent people must stop immediately. Israel has our full solidarity and the right under international law to defend itself against terror.”

Meanwhile, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt suggested Israelis and Palestinians refrain from hostile acts that could exacerbate the situation.

“We call for restraint from all parties,” Erdogan said at a congress for his ruling AK Party in Ankara. “They must refrain from aggressive acts,” Erdogan quoted by Reuters.

In a statement from the foreign ministry that was reported by the local news agency, Egypt warned of “grave consequences” from an increase in hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians. It suggested “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.

Saudi Arabia issued a statement and called for an “immediate halt to the escalation of conflict between Palestinians and Israel”.

As a result of Israel’s prolonged unlawful occupation of the Palestinian territories and its frequent aggressions, which portend dire consequences, Oman is closely monitoring the current escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, according to the country’s state media.

On the other hand, an adviser to the Islamic Republic Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei congratulated Palestinian fighters for launching the biggest attack on Israel in years, the ISNA news site reported.

Iran’s special military advisor, Yahya Rahim Safavi reportedly expressed his congratulations to the Palestinian fighters for their operation and said, “We congratulate the Palestinian fighters. We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

Hamas-Israel fresh clashes

Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday, in which more than 40 Israelis were reportedly killed and 750 wounded.

According to Al Jazeera reports, at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s attacks and thousands wounded.

Following the massive barrage of rockets from Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces declared war after an assessment by the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

(With inputs from IANS)