Israeli missile strike on tent in Gaza caught on video

A missile strike in Gaza on Monday, December 1 was caught on camera while a girl was recording a video in her tent.

In the video, the girl identified herself as Jana, “Hi, How are you? I am Jana, I made a new hairstyle. I want to to show my hair clips,” the girl said in the video. It was at this moment that Jana’s tent was struck by the missile.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Jana’s mother spoke about the incident and said that Palestinians were praying in the tent when the missile struck. “All the people in the tent were killed except Jana and Omar. Thankfully, Jana rescued Omar from the flames caused by the strike.”

The two siblings suffered minor injuries in the missile strike. Israel has violated the ceasefire with Hamas mediated by the United States and Qatar several times. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

As of November 23, Israel violated the ceasefire at least 497 times and more than 340 Palestinians have been killed so far.