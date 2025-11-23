Israel violated Gaza ceasefire 497 times, 342 Palestinians killed

Gaza City: At least 342 Palestinians have been killed and 875 injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on October 10, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

In a statement, the office said Israel had committed 497 violations in 44 days, describing the incidents as a “clear and systematic breach of international humanitarian law”.

It said 27 violations were recorded on Saturday, November 22, alone, resulting in 24 Palestinians killed and 87 wounded.

إبادة مستمرة .. مشاهد من وداع وتشييع عدد من الشهداء في مستشفى شهداء الأقصى وسط قطاع غزة، ارتقوا بفعل القصف الصهيوني لمناطق متفرقة من القطاع. pic.twitter.com/fLHga6Y0x8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 23, 2025

The media office held Israel “fully responsible” for the humanitarian and security consequences arising from what it called repeated breaches of the truce.

According to the statement, the violations since October 10 include:

142 shootings targeting civilians, residential buildings and displacement camps,

21 ground incursions beyond the “yellow line”,

228 air, artillery and ground strikes, and

100 demolitions of homes and civil structures, which it described as “collective punishment”.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday that the overall death toll since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023 has risen to 69,756 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The number of injured has climbed to 170,946.

Officials warned that many victims remain buried under collapsed buildings, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment, unsafe conditions and extensive destruction.