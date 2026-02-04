Israeli strike kills 19 in Gaza after militant gunfire wounds Israeli soldier

Deir al-Balah: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 19 Palestinians, most of them women and children, by midday Wednesday, February 4, according to hospital officials. Israel pledged to continue strikes, saying that it was responding to a militant attack on Israeli soldiers that seriously wounded one.

Among the Palestinians killed were five children, including a five-month-old and a baby just 10 days old; seven women; and a paramedic, said hospital officials. They are the latest Palestinians in Gaza to die since a ceasefire deal, which has been punctuated by deadly Israeli strikes, came into effect on October 10, 2025.

Palestinians carry one-week-old baby Wateen al-Khabaz, who was killed in an Israeli military strike on Wednesday, February 4. (Source: AP)

The escalating Palestinian death toll has rocked the US-backed truce and caused Palestinians in the strip to say it does not feel like the war has ended.

“The genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip continues,” said Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, in a Facebook post. “Where is the ceasefire? Where are the mediators?”

Deadly strikes have continued despite ceasefire deal

The deal attempted to halt a more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas. While the heaviest fighting has subsided, it has been marred by repeated flare-ups of violence.

More than 530 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the ceasefire went into effect, according to Gaza health officials, while Israel’s military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Israel’s military has said its continuing strikes are responses to Hamas violations or militant attacks on its soldiers, but dozens of civilians have been killed. Eight Arab and Muslim countries, including mediators Egypt and Qatar, recently condemned what they called Israel’s “repeated violations” of the deal.

An Israeli military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with military policy, told The Associated Press that Israel was striking the strip in response to militant gunfire that badly wounded a reservist soldier Wednesday morning.

Early morning strike kills 11, including two children

Israeli troops fired on a building in the Tuffah neighbourhood in north Gaza, killing at least 11 people, most from the same family, said Shifa Hospital, which received the bodies. The dead included two parents, their 10-day-old girl, her five-month-old cousin, and their grandmother.

Mourners gathered in the courtyard of Shifa Hospital on Wednesday morning for funeral prayers.

“What did this child do? Was she (affiliated with) Hamas or Fatah? Why are they killing the children?” asked a relative of the family killed in Tuffah, Mohammad Jaser.

“We don’t understand why this is happening to us. What do we do? Where do we go? This isn’t life,” he said.

A Palestinian woman and her children bid farewell to their husband and father, Yousef Haboush, who was killed in an Israeli military strike, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City (Source: AP)

Two young children were seen kneeling at the body of their father, as a woman told them to bid him farewell.

“Kiss him,” the woman told a young girl, who kneeled and kissed his father’s cheeks.

Strikes on Gaza continue into Wednesday afternoon

Meanwhile, the strikes continued. An Israeli strike on a family’s tent in the southern city of Khan Younis killed three people, including a 12-year-old boy, said Nasser hospital, which received the bodies.

Tank shelling in Gaza City’s eastern neighbourhood of Zaytoun killed another three Palestinians, according to Shifa Hospital, including a husband and his wife.

Palestinians mourn over the dead who were killed in an Israeli military strike on Wednesday, February 4. (Source: AP)

A strike on a tent in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis killed at least two people and wounded five others, according to a field hospital run by the Palestinian Red Crescent in the area.

The dead included Hussein Hassan Hussein al-Semieri, a paramedic for the Palestinian Red Crescent who was on duty at the time, said the hospital.

Ceasefire deal plods forward

While fighting has not stopped, other parts of the ceasefire deal have moved forward.

Hamas has released all of the hostages it was holding, and in return, Israel has released several thousand Palestinians. Increased amounts of humanitarian aid have flowed into Gaza, the Rafah border crossing has opened for a trickle of people to cross, and a new technocratic committee has been appointed to administer Gaza’s daily affairs.

But other key elements of the ceasefire appear to have stalled, including the deployment of an international security force, the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza. The US has given no timeline on when these parts of the deal will wrap up.

Over 71,800 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts.