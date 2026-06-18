Israeli strike kills Gaza man days before planned wedding

The strike on a vehicle in Gaza City also killed Tariq Abu Saif and Talal Al-Nabil and injured several others.

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Smiling man in a black sweater hugging a woman in white with a headscarf.
Abdul Jawad Abu Laban with his fiancée during their engagement celebration. Photo: Facebook

Gaza Strip: A Palestinian man who was due to marry within days was among three people killed in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle in central Gaza City on Thursday, June 18, according to Palestinian media reports.

The victim, identified as Abdul Jawad Abu Laban, was killed when a vehicle near the Saraya intersection and the municipal park was struck. Two other people, identified as Tariq Abu Saif and Talal Al-Nabil.

People gather around a heavily damaged vehicle in central Gaza City following an Israeli strike that killed three people, including Abdul Jawad Abu Laban.
Crowds inspect a vehicle damaged in a strike in Gaza City. Photo: @Qudsn/X

Wedding plans cut short

According to Palestinian media reports, Abu Laban became engaged on June 6 and was preparing for his wedding, which was due to take place within a week. His death came just 12 days after the engagement.

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Images circulating on social media showed a damaged wedding invitation reportedly recovered from the scene. Palestinian media outlets reported that the invitation was found near the targeted vehicle, drawing attention to the wedding preparations that had been underway before the strike.

A damaged wedding invitation reportedly belonging to Abdul Jawad Abu Laban is held at the scene of a vehicle strike in Gaza City.
Wedding invitation reportedly found at the scene of the Gaza vehicle strike. Photo: X

Photographs shared online also showed Abu Laban with his fiancée during their engagement celebration. The images gained widespread attention after news of his death emerged.

Funeral draws tributes

The incident prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with users sharing messages of condolence and photographs from Abu Laban’s engagement.

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Additional images from his funeral showed relatives and friends mourning the young man. In a Facebook post, Palestinian photographer Ahmed Younis wrote that the anticipated wedding day had instead become a day of farewell as family members and friends gathered to pay their respects.

Images and videos from the funeral captured mourners embracing one another and crowds accompanying the funeral procession through Gaza.

Other victims named

Tariq Abu Saif, whom Palestinian media reports identified as the director of the Dove of Peace Foundation, a civil society organisation involved in reconstruction efforts across Gaza. The organisation has reportedly contributed to projects linked to the rebuilding of Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the rehabilitation of classrooms at Al-Azhar and Al-Aqsa universities.

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Tariq Abu Saif, director of the Dove of Peace Foundation, who was killed in a vehicle strike in Gaza City.
Tariq Abu Saif, director of the Dove of Peace Foundation. Photo: X

The incident was reported despite a ceasefire that has remained in effect since October 10, 2025. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, cited by Palestinian media reports, more than 1,000 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured during the period since the ceasefire took effect.

Israeli authorities had not immediately commented on the identities of those killed in the incident.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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