Israel’s war-time cabinet vows to ‘smash’ Hamas

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip

Published: 12th October 2023 8:15 am IST
Jerusalem: Israel’s new wartime cabinet has vowed to continue the military operation in the Gaza Strip until “Hamas is toppled and destroyed”.

It was the first statement by the new emergency unity government, which was formed on Wednesday as Benny Gantz, an opposition leader and former defence minister of Israel, joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, Xinhua news agency reported.

In an address broadcast to the nation, Gantz vowed to deal “decisively” with Hamas.

“We will smash and destroy Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 people have been killed and thousands of others injured on both sides.

