It will take at least three years for another film: Christopher Nolan

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan said it will take him at least three years for another film after his latest release “The Odyssey”.

“I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think…I mean, it’s ‘The Odyssey,’ of course it should be difficult. We’re not doing the job right making a film of ‘The Odyssey’ if it doesn’t seem difficult,” he told Today in an interview.

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on Friday.

It has earned over USD 200 million at global box office.

The filmmaker recalled telling cast and crew abut making the film with Imax cameras. “If ever we are going to fulfill this dream of shooting the entire movie that way, this is the one. This is ‘The Odyssey’,” he said.

“The Odyssey” revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times. In 1954, “Ulysses”, an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero. “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, released in 2000, and was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.

“The Odyssey” in 1997 was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.

It starred Armand Assante as the Greek king and Greta Scacchi as Penelope, and followed Odysseus’s perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.