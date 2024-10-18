J-K govt’s push for statehood, not Article 370 ‘very painful’: Engineer Rashid

Srinagar: Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Friday, October 18 said reports of a resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir government seeking restoration of statehood only and not Article 370 were “very painful” and a “departure” from the principled stand of the ruling National Conference (NC).

The remarks of the Baramulla MP, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, came after a Jammu-based newspaper ‘Daily Excelsior’ carried a report that the cabinet had passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore JK’s statehood. The report also said chief minister Omar Abdullah will travel to Delhi to hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, there was no official confirmation or denial of the report.

“There are reports that a resolution has been passed to seek restoration of the statehood. It is his right to pass anything.

“But, we want to remind Abdullah that you contested the election on Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. So these reports that only a resolution on statehood has been passed is very painful. It means a departure from the principled stand of his party,” Rashid said at a press conference here.

He said the resolution on statehood only makes it clear that Abdullah, who is also the NC vice president, is “playing into the hands of the BJP”.

“The prime minister and (Union) home minister have promised the restoration of statehood several times. So why is Omar seeking the same thing? Why is he seeking what the BJP is already ready to give?

“It means he is not ready to talk about (Articles) 370 and 35A. It is just an eyewash and he is deviating from the agenda on which he contested the elections,” Rashid said.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief said it seems “something is going on between the NC and the BJP”.

“They are playing hide-and-seek. The Centre has to restore the statehood according to the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Abdullah just wants to be counted in a martyr, he wants to run away from the other main issues… This is like the betrayal done by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah when he became the chief minister from being the Prime Minister before,” Rashid added.

Taking a dig at Abdullah for allegedly changing his attire three times on the day of his swearing-in, the AIP chief said it meant the chief minister was very happy to take an oath when he should have been serious that day.

“I am not attacking him on this. This is his thing and he is at liberty to do what he wants. But, since he is a chief minister, we have to observe these things.

“This means he is not bothered about the real issues. It seems he is trying to justify his friendship with the BJP like he praised the PM and HM,” he added.

The Baramulla MP said the JK government needs support from the Centre and “we want the Centre to support the JK government on administrative and developmental issues”. But it does not mean that Abdullah has to leave his stand, he said.

“He is looking for an excuse to build up his relationship with Modi and the BJP government. Abdullah should clarify if the BJP remains in power for 100 years, should Kashmiris wait for 100 years to ask for their rights.

“I am not talking about seeking their rights, the political struggle. But if we cannot even talk about it, then it is unfortunate,” he added.

Rashid also asked the government to restore the practice of ‘Darbar Move’, the bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power for six months in winters to Jammu and in summers to Srinagar.

“He (Abdullah) should tell the people which city is the capital of the UT — whether it is Srinagar or Jammu? Where will his government sit?

“We want the tradition of the Darbar Move to continue. It is a bonding between the two regions,” he said.

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed hope that the Centre would soon restore the statehood to JK.

“We have raised the issue of (restoration of) statehood before as well. Today, the Supreme Court has said it will be listed soon. I am hopeful that the Government of India will soon restore the statehood,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters here.

His remarks came a day after the NC-led government was sworn-in with his son Omar Abdullah as the chief minister.

Asked about the restoration of Article 370, the NC president said, “It will take time as we will have to go back to the courts and present our case.”

He said the NC-led government would work towards addressing the problems faced by the people of JK.