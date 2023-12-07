Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu congratulate Revanth Reddy as new CM

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ex Chief Minister and TDP Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, December 7, greeted A Revanth Reddy for taking the oath as Telangana Chief Minister. They said that ‘Prajala Telangana’ shall be ushered by fulfilling the party’s six guarantees.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, “Congratulations to the new government in Telangana. Congratulations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers who took oath. I sincerely wish for brotherhood and cooperation between the two Telugu states.”

తెలంగాణలో కొలువుదీరిన కొత్త ప్రభుత్వానికి అభినందనలు. ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేసిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ ‌రెడ్డి గారికి, డిప్యూటీ సీఎం భట్టి విక్రమార్క గారికి, మంత్రులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల మధ్య సోదరభావం, సహకారం పరిఢవిల్లాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 7, 2023

Chandrababu Naidu posted the newly elected CM’s picture on X. Tagging: “Congratulations to Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I wish him a successful tenure in service to the people.”

Congratulations to Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I wish him a successful tenure in service to the people. @revanth_anumula pic.twitter.com/xoi4EWmjWt — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 7, 2023

leaders and Ministers Congratulate Revanth Reddy as new Telangana CM

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The Congress party is determined to provide a transparent, welfare-oriented, people-centric government in Telangana. Many congratulations to Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, and the entire team.”

Kharge said, “Prajala Telangana shall be ushered by fulfilling our six guarantees and working for the people. Once again, our gratitude to the people of Telangana for electing the Congress party.”

Congress party is determined to provide a transparent, welfare-oriented, people-centric Government in Telangana.



Many Congratulations to Chief Minister, Shri @revanth_anumula and Deputy Chief Minister, Shri @BhattiCLP and the entire team.



Prajala Telangana shall be ushered by… pic.twitter.com/EScyxOhKfs — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Reddy and said, “Congratulations to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy Garu, and his team! The work of Prajala Sarkar has now begun. We will deliver the dream of ‘Bangaru Telangana’, and fulfill all our guarantees.”

Congratulations to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy garu, and his team!



The work of Prajala Sarkar has now begun. We will deliver the dream of 'Bangaru Telangana', and fulfil all our Guarantees. pic.twitter.com/QM7ZZixSIM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Revanth Reddy ji for taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Many congratulations to all the leaders, workers, and people of the state of Telangana Congress.’

She said that Congress will fulfill all its guarantees and fulfill the dreams of the people by creating ‘Prajala Telangana’.

Moreover, the congratulation remarks also came from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after Reddy took the oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister.

While MK Stalin said that he had a telephonic conversation with CM Revanth Reddy where he extended his warm congratulations. He wrote, “During our phone conversation, I extended my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Thiru. @revanth anumla as he prepares to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.” Adding that he was “Wishing him a successful and impactful tenure.”

During our phone conversation, I extended my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Thiru. @revanth_anumula, as he prepares to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.



Wishing him a successful and impactful tenure.@INCTelangana — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 7, 2023

Anumula Revanth Reddy took the oath as Telangana’s Chief Minister on Thursday, while senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was sworn in as his deputy.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy, Vikramarka, and 10 ministers at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people.

The 54-year-old took the oath as the second chief minister of India’s youngest state amid loud cheers from his supporters.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ten ministers, including two women, also took the oath.

Though Revanth Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04 p.m., the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes as several VIPs reaching the venue were held up in traffic jams around the stadium.

Revanth Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, and other leaders also took oaths as ministers.

After the swearing-in, Revanth Reddy went to Sonia Gandhi and touched her feet. He introduced his wife and other family members to the top congressional leaders.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and other top Congress leaders.

The Congress party wrested power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the November 30 Assembly election, bagging 64 seats in the 119-member House.