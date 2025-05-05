Jagtial woman beats son daily, villagers report child abuse

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the issue, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed Jagtial collector to take action and submit report.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 5th May 2025 9:03 pm IST
The photo displays a representational image of child abuse
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A child was rescued after being subjected to a merciless beating by his mother in Tulasinagar locality of Jagtial district of Telangana.

A video of the incident went viral on April 28. According to villagers, Rama would brutally beat up her son almost every day. Locals recorded the video and complained to the Sakhi Centre. In response, Sakhi Centre took custody of the child.

Taking up suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the district collector to take necessary action and submit a report at the earliest.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Distressed after wife leaving, man kills children, self in Sangareddy

Anjaneyulu has been living in Dubai for the past few years, leaving his son and wife back home.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 5th May 2025 9:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button