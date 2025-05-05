Jagtial woman beats son daily, villagers report child abuse

Hyderabad: A child was rescued after being subjected to a merciless beating by his mother in Tulasinagar locality of Jagtial district of Telangana.

A video of the incident went viral on April 28. According to villagers, Rama would brutally beat up her son almost every day. Locals recorded the video and complained to the Sakhi Centre. In response, Sakhi Centre took custody of the child.

Taking up suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the district collector to take necessary action and submit a report at the earliest.

Anjaneyulu has been living in Dubai for the past few years, leaving his son and wife back home.