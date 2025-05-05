Distressed after wife leaving, man kills children, self in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his two children and then himself on the morning of May 5 in Malkapur village, Kondapur mandal, Sangareddy district.

The man identified as Subhash, a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) by profession, was found dead alongside his children, Marin, 13 and Aradhya, 10.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies to the government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem.

Police suspect that the man, distressed over his wife deserting him, may have taken the extreme step.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)