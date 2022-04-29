Jama Masjid on the last friday of the holy month of Ramadan

New Delhi : Muslims gathered at the Jama Masjid during Iftar on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi,\u00a0Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi : Muslims gathered at the Jama Masjid during Iftar on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi,\u00a0Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi : Muslims gathered at the Jama Masjid during Iftar on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi,\u00a0Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav)