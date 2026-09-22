Jamia approves 1-year postgrad courses via ODL, online modes

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has approved the introduction of one-year postgraduate programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes in 13 disciplines, including MBA.

The programmes have been approved in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and applicable University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and their amendments, said a university order.

The one-year Master of Arts programmes will be offered in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu.

The university has also approved a one-year Master of Business Administration and a Master of Commerce in Business Management through the ODL and/or online mode.

The programmes will be offered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia.

The September 21 order was issued by JMI Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi on behalf of the Majlis-i-Talimi (Academic Council). It said the action taken by the Vice-Chancellor would be reported at the next meeting of the Academic Council.

The university has directed its deans, directors, heads of departments and other concerned officials to take note of the order, while the Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education has been asked to take necessary action.