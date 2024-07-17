Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy security after terrorist attack in Doda

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th July 2024 3:36 pm IST
Doda: A security official checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Security personnel amid heavy security near the site of a recent encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: A security official stands guard amid heavy security near the site of a recent encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: A security official checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Security personnel check a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th July 2024 3:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button