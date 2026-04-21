Jasmine Sandlas goes viral for this bold concert moment [watch]

Mumbai: Popular singer Jasmine Sandlas, who has been riding high on the success of Dhurandar Part 1 and 2, is once again in the spotlight, this time for a controversial on-stage moment. During a recent live concert, the singer was seen pouring an entire bottle of water over herself mid-performance, leaving the internet both surprised and divided.

The clip quickly went viral, with many netizens drawing comparisons to Sunidhi Chauhan, known for her electrifying live performances. While some called it a performance gimmick to hype the crowd, others were more critical and called it “cringe”.

Several users pointed out that Jasmine appeared to be lip-syncing during the act, contrasting her with Sunidhi, who is often praised for delivering powerful vocals live on stage. This comparison further fueled the debate online.

Interestingly, this comes right after Shreya Ghoshal made headlines for her own concert moment, sparking discussions around live performances and stage choices, click here to read more.

At the same time, some fans offered a more understanding take, suggesting the intense summer heat may have played a role. They pointed out that performing in such conditions can be exhausting, with many echoing that the heat is affecting everyone, urging people to view the moment with a bit more perspective.

Love it or question it, Jasmine Sandlas has once again managed to dominate the conversation, proving she knows how to keep all eyes on her.