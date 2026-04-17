Mumbai: Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, one of the most prominent and respected voices in the Bollywood music industry, seems to be in a bit of a pickle.

Known for her versatility across genres and languages, Shreya has built a reputation not just for her soulful voice but also for being selective about the songs she chooses to sing. Over the years, she has spoken about maintaining a certain artistic standard and being mindful of lyrics that align with her values.

Recently, a video from one of her live concerts surfaced online, where she was seen dancing to Chikni Chameli, a song she herself has sung. While the moment appeared fun and spontaneous, it quickly caught the attention of netizens.

The clip sparked debate after users recalled her earlier statement on a podcast with Raj Shamani, where she mentioned declining the opportunity to sing Fevicol Se due to its lyrical content. Click here to read more about what she said previously.

This led to a wave of reactions online, with many users pointing out the perceived inconsistency between her past remarks and her association with songs like Chikni Chameli. The discussion quickly gained traction, with netizens weighing in from different perspectives.

On the other hand, several fans stepped in to clarify Shreya Ghoshal’s statement. They pointed out that the singer never said she would disown or regret her past songs, including popular tracks like Chikni Chameli. Instead, her comments were about making different choices going forward in her career.

Supporters emphasised that there is a clear distinction between acknowledging past work and choosing not to repeat a certain kind of song in the future. According to them, Shreya simply expressed a shift in personal preference, not a rejection of the music that contributed to her success.

Many fans also urged others to listen to her full statement before reacting, calling out the spread of half-understood narratives online. They maintained that misinterpreting her words has led to unnecessary criticism, reiterating that the singer continues to stand by her body of work while evolving as an artist.

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