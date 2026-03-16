Hyderabad: Shreya Ghoshal, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, recently opened up about a decision that surprised many fans. The singer revealed why she refused to sing the popular item number ‘Fevicol Se’ from the 2012 film Dabangg 2, highlighting her commitment to personal values and the kind of lyrics she is comfortable performing.

Uncomfortable with Certain Lyrics

Speaking about her hit song “Chikni Chameli,” Shreya admitted that she sometimes feels awkward performing it, particularly when children are in the audience. She explained that the lyrics make her cautious, and she often sings it with her eyes closed in such situations.

Reflecting on her career, she revealed that after the massive success of “Chikni Chameli,” she was offered a song from Dabangg 2 but refused to record it because she found the lyrics too vulgar and objectifying towards women.

She said, “There was a song in that film, which had too much objectification. It was not subtle – it was like ‘Chicken bana ke khale aur yeh karke lipat le’ – I cannot say these words. It just makes me feel red on the face. I cannot do it. So, there were a few moments from which I folded my hands and left”.

Setting Personal Boundaries

Shreya’s decision underscores the boundaries artists set in their professional lives. While playback singers often record songs written by others, she chooses not to participate in projects that conflict with her comfort or principles. Her stand shows that personal values can guide career choices, even in commercial cinema.

Her comments have sparked conversations about item songs in Bollywood. Critics argue that such tracks often rely on suggestive or degrading language towards women, while others see them as a staple of commercial entertainment. Shreya’s revelation brings attention to the challenges artists face when navigating such content.

A Celebrated Career

Shreya Ghoshal rose to fame with “Bairi Piya” from Devdas, which brought her national recognition. Over two decades, she has sung in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Known for her versatility and expressive voice, she remains one of India’s most respected playback singers.