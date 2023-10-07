Jeddah plans to set up 20 water taxi stations to ease traffic congestion

The Jeddah Mayoralty is planning to establish 20 water taxi stations, capable of accommodating 29,000 passengers daily, local media reported.

The aim behind this move is to enhance public transport and alleviate road traffic congestion.

The sea taxi stations will be established to link Obhur seafront with northern and central Jeddah.

The mayoralty is implementing a massive public transport network to alleviate traffic congestion in Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea, due to population density and large visitor numbers.

The water taxi station projects are being implemented alongside an integrated public transport network, which includes multiple metro lines and buses.

Also Read New Jeddah-Makkah highway will reduce travel time to 35 minutes

The Mayoralty has made significant progress on its connectivity plan, completing 40 bridges and tunnels, including notable projects like the Madinah Road Intersection in northern Jeddah.

The plan is part of a visionary transportation strategy set to be fully implemented by 2030.

The Mayoralty has completed projects such as lighting Madinah Road to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Thuwal and constructing a 70-kilometer road link.

The completion of various road projects and intersections in Jeddah is contributing to the overall improvement of road connectivity and traffic flow.